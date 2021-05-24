PM Modi-led panel shortlists three names for next CBI chief: Sources

File image of the CBI headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led committee has shortlisted names of three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers for the post of next Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), sources said.

The three officers are 1985-batch IPS officer, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal who is currently posted as Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 1986 batch IPS officer VSK Kaumudi, currently posted as Special Secretary Internal Security in Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and 1985-batch IPS officer Kumar Rajesh Chandra, who is currently posted as Director General of SSB.

Jaiswal, 58, the Maharashtra cadre officer and former Maharashtra police chief is likely to take over as next CBI Director, according to sources.

The high-powered panel led by the Prime Minister met in the evening on May 24 to approve the next CBI chief’s name. Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana, and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary were also part of the panel that met at PM residence for at least 90 minutes.

One of the three shortlisted officers will be appointed for the top post in the country’s premier investigation agency. An order will be issued by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) soon, sources said.

CBI’s Additional Director Praveen Sinha has been the interim chief of the premier agency since February 3 when Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his tenure

News agency ANI reported that Congress dissented in the meeting. “However, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry has given his dissent that he has not been given chance to work out on it to discuss the name,” the agency said attributing to sources.

Sources said over a 100 names given to committee members on May 11, out of which 10 names were shortlisted and shared with the members of the PM-led panel that finally shortlisted three names.