Siddaramaiah declares assets worth over Rs 20 cr; Kumaraswamy Rs 167 cr

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family have assets worth over Rs 20 crore, as per his affidavit filed along with the nomination for the May 12 assembly elections.

State JDS chief H D Kumaraswamy, who is contesting from two constituencies, declared his and his wife's assets totalling more than Rs 167 crore. Their liabilities stood at over Rs 103 crores. "

"While Siddaramaaih filed his nomination from Chamuneshwari constituency in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy"filed papers from Ramanagara as well as Channapatna. "

" Assets (movable and immovable) of Siddaramaiah stood at Rs 11.20 crore while that of his wife Parvathi were declared to be worth Rs 7.60 crore. They have also declared assets worth Rs 1.55 crore under Hindu Undivided Family (HUF). "

"Siddaramaih, who stated his occupation as"politician and that of his wife as housewife, declared"that they have liabilities worth Rs 2,59,92,239 and Rs"2,26,40,000 respectively. Kumaraswamy, son of former prime minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda, declared his movable and immovable assets at Rs 42.91 crore and that of his wife at Rs 124.22 crore. "

"His occupation was mentioned as a public servant"and an agriculturist, and his wife an entrepreneur. According to the affidavits, they have"liabilities of about Rs 2,94,75,198 and Rs 1,01,93,09,364"respectively.