English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Definedge Conferences on 18th & 19th March
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Sharad Pawar conveniently ignoring NE poll outcome and projecting Kasba bypoll result in Maha as indicator of change: CM Shinde

    Pawar had said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s defeat in its bastion of Kasba Peth in Pune city by the Congress in the recently-held bypoll indicated that winds of change were blowing across the country.

    PTI
    March 06, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST
    File image: Sharad Pawar

    File image: Sharad Pawar

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said NCP president Sharad Pawar is conveniently ignoring the poll outcome in three North-eastern states but is projecting the Kasba Peth Assembly bypoll result as an indicator of change.

    Pawar had said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s defeat in its bastion of Kasba Peth in Pune city by the Congress in the recently-held bypoll indicated that winds of change were blowing across the country.

    ”Pawar is selectively looking at the poll results. He is ignoring the outcome of three states from North East region but is talking only about the Kasba Peth assembly segment,” Shinde told reporters on Sunday and took a dig, saying, ”I hope Pawar won’t doubt EVMs after the Kasba result”.

    In the Kasba Peth byelection, Congress-MVA candidate Ravindra Dhangekar trounced BJP’s Hemant Rasne by more than 10,800 votes.

    The BJP retained Tripura in the recently-held Assembly polls and it will continue to be a ruling alliance partner in Nagaland.

    Related stories

    In Meghalaya, the BJP has supported the National People’s Party (NPP) of Conrad Sangma to form a government.

    In Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party shares power with the Eknath Shinde faction, recently recognised as ’Shiv Sena’ by the Election Commission.

    Shinde also participated in the ’Ashirwad yatra’ organised by the BJP on Sunday in two of six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai. The yatra, aimed at connecting with voters, will visit the rest four LS constituencies in phases.

    PTI
    Tags: #Sharad Pawar
    first published: Mar 6, 2023 09:27 am