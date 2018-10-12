App
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 03:28 PM IST

Sack Vijay Rupani, impose President's Rule in Gujarat: Congress to Centre

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil, at a press meet here, alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and leaders were part of a preconceived conspiracy to fuel attacks against north Indians in the aftermath of the rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district on September 28.

PTI

The Congress Friday demanded that Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani should be sacked and President's Rule be imposed, claiming that law and order had collapsed in the BJP-ruled state following large-scale attacks on north Indians.

It was under a "BJP conspiracy" that north Indians were attacked and no true Gujarati would approve of such incidents, he said.

"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji is a Gujarati, he wins election from UP (Uttar Pradesh). UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra have contributed immensely in his electoral triumph. He should immediately sack Vijay Rupani," the Congress spokesperson said.

Pointing out that there was a massive exodus of north Indians from Gujarat and 165 FIRs were filed in connection with related incidents, he said, "It means law and order has collapsed and President's Rule should be imposed."

Gohil also defended Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor, who is facing the heat over the violence against Hindi-speaking migrants in Gujarat, saying after his initial statement, he had made a lot of efforts to maintain harmony and peace and stop such attacks.

He said Thakor's initiatives for ensuring amity between people came after Congress president Rahul Gandhi spoke to him over the issue.

Sources said Gandhi "warned and reprimanded" Thakor for his inflammatory statement, after which the Congress MLA toned down his language.

Gohil, however, condemned Thakor's initial statement, saying the Congress party's stand was very clear that no one had the right to take law in their hands and there should be harmony between the people of different communities and regions.

He also demanded action against BJP MLAs for fuelling anger against north Indians in Gujarat.

After the rape of the 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district and arrest of a labourer hailing from Bihar for the crime, six districts in Gujarat have seen incidents of violence against Hindi-speaking migrant workers.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 03:24 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Vijay Rupani

