    Rajasthan CM to visit Gujarat for 3 days, meet Congress leaders ahead of polls

    This will be Gehlot's first visit to Gujarat after he was appointed senior observer for the state Assembly elections by All India Congress Committee on July 12.

    PTI
    August 15, 2022 / 08:15 PM IST
    Congress leader and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot

    Congress leader and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat from Tuesday and will meet Congress leaders ahead of Assembly polls expected to take place here later this year. This will be Gehlot's first visit to Gujarat after he was appointed senior observer for the state Assembly elections by All India Congress Committee on July 12.

    He will visit Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara and Ahmedabad and will meet leaders at zonal levels, state Congress chief spokesperson Manish Doshi said. The Rajasthan CM will start his visit from Surat, where he will meet leaders from the south zone of the state, before holding discussions with leaders from Saurashtra zone in Rajkot, Doshi informed.

    "On the next day, he will hold meetings with central zone leaders in Vadodara. Later in the day, he will meet north zone leaders. On August 18, he is scheduled to address a press conference in Ahmedabad," Doshi added. Earlier this month, the Congress had appointed senior ministers and MLAs, most of them from Rajasthan, as observers for 26 parliamentary seats in Gujarat as part of preparations for the Assembly elections.

    Apart from Gehlot as senior observer, the Congress appointed Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo and former Union Minister Milind Deora as observers for Gujarat. The party had last year appointed Rajasthan Minister of Health and Family Welfare Raghu Sharma as AICC in charge for Gujarat, a post held by Gehlot during the 2017 Assembly polls.
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 08:15 pm
