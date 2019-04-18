App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 08:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Raj Thackeray continues to slam PM Modi & Amit Shah, asks voters to remove them

MNS chief Raj Thackeray continued his diatribe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, and appealed to people to ensure that they did not remain in power after the Lok Sabha election.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
MNS chief Raj Thackeray continued his diatribe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, and appealed to people to ensure that they did not remain in power after the Lok Sabha election.

He was addressing a public rally in Satara.

"I had earlier said that last time, Maharashtra was incautious. However, I appeal to the people of the state to remain alert now as this election is very important since it will decide whether the country will move towards democracy or dictatorship," he said.

"If these people (Modi and Shah) come to power again, the lives of the people will be destroyed," he added.

"You will not be able to ask questions...Journalists will not be able to report the incidents that would take place before their eyes and if you feel that this situation should not arise, make sure that these people should remain out of the political horizon," Thackeray said.

Thackeray said that if these Modi and Shah remain at the helm of affairs, the country will collapse.

"Adolf Hitler is on their mind. Hitler used to work in a similar way...He also used to speak on the radio. Modiji, too, started speaking on the radio once a month...to push his ideology. Hitler made feature films, these people are also making feature films," he said.

He added that ahead of the election, they wanted to screen the biopic on Modi.

"It was said that the Election Commission took objection and stopped the screening. But the reality is that they themselves halted the screening fearing that no one will come and watch the movie," the MNS chief said.

Playing on the big screen Modi's statement - 'If farmers die, then it is an election issue, but when soldiers die then it is not an election issue?' - Thackeray said that looking at his recent statements regarding soldiers, there was a room for doubt whether the Pulwama attack was planned.

He also accused Modi of taking a political advantage of the soldiers' martyrdom.

Playing another video of the comments made by BJP-backed MLC, Prashant Paricharak, against the wives of soldiers, Thackeray said the legislator shared the dias with Modi during his rally in Akluj earlier in the day.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 08:16 am

