Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat on May 10 to woo tribals

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File image)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a day’s visit to the poll-bound Gujarat on Tuesday where he will address a meeting of tribals in Dahod.

He will be addressing a public meeting ‘Adivasi Satyagraha Rally’ at Navjivan Arts and Commerce College in Dahod, the party said.

Later in the day, Gandhi would address a meeting of Congress MLAs at Swami Vivekanand Sankul, Govind Nagar in Dahod.

During his visit, Gandhi will hold another meeting with Gujarat tribal leaders at the same venue.

The visit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a tribal meet in Dahod on April 20 where he announced the setting up of a Rs 20,000-crore railway workshop.

The Gandhi’s visit also comes in the wake of factionalism in the Gujarat unit of the party ahead of assembly polls slated later this year. Recently, a tribal leader and legislator Ashwin Kotwal quit the party and joined the BJP.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes