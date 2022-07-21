English
    Prominent leaders being subjected to harassment, says opposition ahead of Sonia's ED questioning

    "We condemn this and resolve to continue and intensify our collective fight against the anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-Constitution policies of the Modi 'sarkar' that is destroying the social fabric of our society," the leaders said in the statement.

    PTI
    July 21, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
    Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (File image: PTI)

    Various opposition parties on Thursday accused the Modi government of unleashing a relentless campaign against its political opponents through "mischievous" misuse of probe agencies. Ahead of Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the ED in the National Herald money laundering case, leaders of 13 political parties met at Parliament House and condemned the action.

    "The Modi 'sarkar' has unleashed a relentless campaign of vendetta against its political opponents and critics through the mischievous misuse of investigative agencies. Prominent leaders of a number of political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner," the leaders charged in a joint statement.

    Leaders of the Congress, DMK, CPI-M, CPI, IUML, NC, TRS, MDMK, NCP, VCK, Shiv Sena, RJD and RSP were present in the meeting.
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 12:05 pm
