PM Modi holds wide-ranging talks with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih held wide-ranging talks on June 8 as the two countries signed a slew of agreements to strengthen bilateral ties in a number of key areas including defence and maritime.

Modi arrived in the Indian Ocean archipelago on Saturday on his first foreign visit after re-election as Prime Minister to strengthen the bilateral ties, reflecting the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Prime Minister Modi and President Solih held warm discussions, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"Mutually beneficial partnership. Warm discussions marked the meeting between PM @narendramodi & President of Maldives @ibusolih. Focus on further deepening our special relationship by expanding cooperation across sectors," he said on Twitter.

A coastal surveillance radar system and a composite training centre for the Maldives defence forces were jointly inaugurated by the two leaders.

After the talks, Modi said that maritime and defence ties are a top priority and the radar system will boost maritime security.

India is committed to help the Maldives in every way possible, he added.