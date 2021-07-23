Parliament Monsoon Session: Protests by Opposition over Pegasus Project, farm laws likely to disrupt proceedings today

The Day 5 of the monsoon session is likely to witness discussions on The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 (File image: PTI)

A day after proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament were paralysed, Opposition parties are likely to continue the protest against the alleged targeting of phone numbers by the government using Pegasus spyware, farm laws and deaths due to unavailability of oxygen in second COVID-19 wave.

All Congress MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet at 9.45 am at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office to discuss the strategy. The party MPs will also protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over farmers’ agitation and 'Pegasus Project' media report, according to news agency ANI. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'Pegasus Project'.

The Day 5 of the monsoon session is likely to witness discussions on The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, and The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021. The Health Ministry is also expected to answer questions on COVID-19 vaccination strategy and the likely third wave of the pandemic.

Follow updates on Monsoon Session in out LIVE BLOG

Three BJP Lok Sabha members and one from the JD(U) are also expected to move Private Members’ Bills on population control.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On July 22, both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day as Opposition members staged protests on the floor of the Houses against host of issues, including the newly implemented farm reform laws, the alleged snooping by the Centre using Pegasus spyware and deaths related to unavailability of oxygen during the COVID-19 second wave, among others.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned soon after the Inland Vessel Bill, 2021 and the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 were introduced. Lok Sabha too witnessed unruly scenes as members protested leading to adjournment.

READ: Government to bring privilege motion against Trinamool Congress MPs who misbehaved with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Opposition Trinamool Congress' MPs yesterday tore papers and flung them into the air, throwing the Rajya Sabha into bedlam as Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw read a statement on the alleged snooping using spyware Pegasus. TMC and other opposition party members rushed into the well of the House as Vaishnaw was called to make a statement over the issue.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had joined his party MPs outside Parliament in their protest over the farm reform laws. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were also disrupted on the first two days of the session on July 19 and July 20 by the Opposition members’ protest.

Also, read: Explained: What is Privilege Motion in Parliament?

The Monsoon Session, to be held until August 13, will have a total of 19 sittings. Both houses – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – will remain functional. The Centre had listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. The session is the first after the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wreaked havoc in the country.