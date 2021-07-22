MARKET NEWS

Government to bring privilege motion against Trinamool Congress MPs who misbehaved with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The incident took place while the IT Minister was reading a statement on the Pegasus situation on July 22.

Moneycontrol News
July 22, 2021 / 05:37 PM IST
File image of Rajya Sabha proceedings

The Government is set to bring a privilege motion against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who misbehaved with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, as per reports.

The incident took place while the IT Minister was reading a statement on the Pegasus situation on July 22.

Opposition Trinamool Congress' MPs could be seen tearing papers and flinging them into the air, effectively throwing the Rajya Sabha into bedlam as Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw read a statement on the alleged snooping using spyware Pegasus.

TMC and other opposition party members rushed into the well of the House as Vaishnaw was called to make a statement over the issue.  The Opposition members shouted slogans and tore papers that appeared to be copies of the statement that Vaishnaw was to make.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh even asked the members to desist from unparliamentary behaviour before adjourning the session for the day.


Reacting to the incident, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta told news agency ANI: “It seems that some people in the Opposition, notably some of the TMC MPs, got up and took the paper from the hands of the [union] minister and tore it up. This is completely unseemly behaviour.”

The Monsoon Session, to be held until August 13, was to have a total of 19 sittings. Both houses – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – will remain functional. The Centre has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. The session is the first after the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wrecked havoc in the country.
Tags: #Rajya Sabha
first published: Jul 22, 2021 05:37 pm

