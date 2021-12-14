Parliament LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition demanding to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs

MARKET NEWS

December 14, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST

both the Houses of Parliament will take out a march in the afternoon over the suspension of MPs. Congress MP Manish Tewari gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over privatisation in the banking sector. CPI(M) MP, Dr V Sivadasan has given suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of rising inflation in the country. The frequent terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir show that the Government's policy on Kashmir has completely failed, says Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The (Rajya Sabha) chairman has full powers to suspend any rule, issue direction, or revoke it but Govt is not letting him do it. I request the chairman to use his powers to bring back these 12 (suspended) MPs to the House, says Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha "to discuss the intrusion of Chinese military into the Indian territory and direct the government to take immediate action to prevent intrusion"
  • December 14, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Opposition MPs hold a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk demanding to revoke the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs

  • December 14, 2021 / 12:41 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition's protest against suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs at Gandhi Statue on Parliament premises in Delhi

  • December 14, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following sloganeering by Opposition demanding to revoke the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs

    "Let's maintain decency & decorum in the House. Unruly & unparliamentary behavior is not going to work at all," Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu says

  • December 14, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Unless MPs regret, my position will not change, says Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

     “I have discussed the issue with Leader of the House’. Unless the suspended MPs regret what they did, my position will not change. I am bound by precedence and rules. Do not shout unnecessary slogans. This is not going on record,” Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

  • December 14, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Opposition MPs protest in Rajya Sabha over suspension of 12 members
    Opposition members protested in the Rajya Sabha demanding rollback of suspension of 12 MPs who have been barred from attending the ongoing Winter Session because of ‘unruly’ behavior in Monsoon Session held in August. Chanting the slogans 'We want justice', members in the Opposition leaders in the Upper House demanded that the suspension be revoked

  • December 14, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Opposition MPs to hit streets over suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members

    Opposition party leaders in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will take out a march on December 14 from Parliament to Vijay Chowk in the national capital to protest against the suspension of 12 members from the Upper House for the ongoing winter session. The decision was taken by the floor leaders of Opposition parties in both the Houses of Parliament during a meeting at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. The leaders discussed the strategy to press for the demand of revoking the suspension of the 12 opposition members. The leaders, including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, will address media after the march demanding a rollback of the decision.

    Read more here

  • December 14, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Opposition MPs will march from Gandhi Statue, Parliament to Vijay Chowk today against suspension of 12 Opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha

  • December 14, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | The Opposition has started protests and slogans demanding revocation of suspension in Rajya Sabha

     

  • December 14, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha "to discuss the intrusion of Chinese military into the Indian territory and direct the government to take immediate action to prevent intrusion"

  • December 14, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | The (Rajya Sabha) chairman has full powers to suspend any rule, issue direction, or revoke it but Govt is not letting him do it. I request the chairman to use his powers to bring back these 12 (suspended) MPs to the House, says Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

  • December 14, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | The frequent terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir show that the Government's policy on Kashmir has completely failed, says Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

  • December 14, 2021 / 10:49 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | CPI(M) MP, Dr V Sivadasan has given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of rising inflation in the country.

