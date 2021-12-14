Parliament LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition demanding to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs

December 14, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST

both the Houses of Parliament will take out a march in the afternoon over the suspension of MPs. Congress MP Manish Tewari gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over privatisation in the banking sector. CPI(M) MP, Dr V Sivadasan has given suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of rising inflation in the country. The frequent terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir show that the Government's policy on Kashmir has completely failed, says Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The (Rajya Sabha) chairman has full powers to suspend any rule, issue direction, or revoke it but Govt is not letting him do it. I request the chairman to use his powers to bring back these 12 (suspended) MPs to the House, says Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha "to discuss the intrusion of Chinese military into the Indian territory and direct the government to take immediate action to prevent intrusion"

| The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed for the 12th day of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 14 with Opposition planning to intensify protests demanding revocation of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. The government will move Bills to extend CBI, ED directors' tenures up to maximum 5 years. Floor leaders of Opposition parties in