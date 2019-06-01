App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2019 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Neiphiu Rio assures PM Modi of full support & cooperation of Nagaland

He also congratulated Modi and his council of ministers on behalf of the people of the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on June 1 assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi of full support and cooperation of the state government in achieving the common goals of nation-building and improving the welfare of the citizens of the country.

He also congratulated Modi and his council of ministers on behalf of the people of the state.

"The people of India have given the BJP led NDA, under your leadership, an overwhelming mandate and I am confident that under your visionary leadership, the country will scale greater heights," Rio said in a letter sent to Modi on Saturday.
First Published on Jun 1, 2019 06:52 pm

tags #'India Skills Report' 2015 #India #Narendra Modi #Neiphiu Rio #Politics

