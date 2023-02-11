English
    NDA govt successful in controlling terror in J&K, insurgency in NE, Left wing extremism: Amit Shah

    Amit Shah said during the past seven decades, the country has seen several ups and downs and also several challenging times in internal security.

    PTI
    February 11, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
    Home Minister Amit Shah

    After eight years, the BJP-led government at the Centre has been substantially successful in controlling terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North-East and Left wing extremism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

    Speaking at the passing out parade of the 74th batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here, Shah said under the leadership of Indian government agencies, police forces in the entire country carried out a successful operation in a single day against an organisation like the Popular Front of India (PFI).

    After eight years, the government was, to a large extent, successful in controlling terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North-East and Left wing extremism," he said.

    "Recently by banning the Popular Front of India we have presented a successful example for the world to see," he further said.