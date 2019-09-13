App
Politics
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCW receives complaint against AAP MLA for 'indecent' remarks against woman politician

The panel said in the light of the information it received, the Commission has taken up the case and decided to pursue it with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi for further investigation and action.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The National Commission for Women has received a complaint against AAP MLA Rituraj Jha for alleged indecent remarks against a woman politician in a public speech, with the panel saying it would seek a report from the Delhi police in the matter.

According to media reports, Jha used indecent language against a member of the Delhi BJP's women wing at a rally.

The NCW said a delegation of women visited the office of the Commission on September 12 and submitted a complaint supported with a video and other pieces of evidence against Jha, MLA from Kirari (North West Delhi).

"The women expressed their anguish at this incident and urged the Commission to take action in this regard," the NCW said in a statement.

No immediate reaction was received from Jha.

First Published on Sep 13, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #India #NCW #Politics

