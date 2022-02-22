MC Election LIVE Updates February 22: PM Modi to address 2 rallies today in Imphal, Bahraich

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image Source: Amit Shah/Twitter screengrab)

Goa TMC chief Kiran Kandolkar claims I-PAC abandoned party candidates after Assembly polls

Goa Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Kiran Kandolkar has claimed that their political consultant I-PAC abandoned the party candidates after the state Assembly polls held last week. Talking to reporters here on Monday, Kandolkar also said he was not quitting as TMC's Goa unit chief, but was upset with I-PAC head Prashant Kishor and his team.

There have been speculations since some time about a rift between the TMC and I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee), which had helped the Mamata Banerjee-led party during the West Bengal Assembly polls. The TMC contested the Goa Assembly elections in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

Polling was held on February 14 and the counting of votes will be done on March 10. Kandolkar had contested the election from Aldona Assembly seat, while his wife Kavita contested from Thivim on TMC's ticket.

He claimed that most of the TMC candidates in Goa felt they were abandoned by the I-PAC after the polls. "All candidates fielded by the TMC have some or the other issues with the I-PAC. When the candidates told me about their issues with Prashant Kishor and his I-PAC team, I discussed the matter with my party workers, who advised me to quit as the TMC Goa president," he said. I am not quitting as TMC Goa head, but I am upset with Prashant Kishor and the I-PAC team," he said.

A meeting of all party candidates has been called on Tuesday to discuss the polling in their respective Assembly constituencies, he added.

PM Modi election rallies today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Imphal, Manipur and Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh today

SP and BSP have back stabbed Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have back stabbed Muslims, even after they voted for these parties. Addressing an election meeting here in support of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AMIM) candidate Akram Beg, he also said that "they will talk about Muslims till the elections and after its over, they will forget about you".

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and the fourth is on February 23. "SP-BSP is making you feel afraid for the past 30 years and taking your vote. You have given your vote to the SP and the BSP, but you have been stabbed in the back. Your children did not get education, jobs, and poverty became our destiny," Owaisi said.

Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "The chief minister only speaks about 'garmi' and 'sardee'. Are you a meteorologist?" Owaisi also highlighted the problems of farmers.

"The SP and the BSP could not defeat the BJP in 2014, 2017 and 2019. Do not show me the fear of Modi-Yogi, I am not going to be afraid of anyone," he said. Referring to the hijab row, Owaisi said that "the hijab issue is that of me and you (hijab kaa masla mera aapka hai), but the SP and the BSP have not even spoken on this".

Voter turnout nearly 72% in Punjab, lowest compared to last three assembly polls

A voter turnout of nearly 72 per cent was recorded in Punjab where polling for 117 assembly seats was held on Sunday. According to data shared by the office of Punjab's chief electoral officer (CEO) on Monday evening, the final voter turnout was 71.95 per cent in the state.

This is the lowest voting percentage when compared to that observed in the three previous assembly elections. In the 2017 Punjab assembly polls, the voting percentage was 77.40. The percentage in 2007 and 2012 was 75.45 and 78.20 respectively. In the 2002 elections, the voting percentage was 65.14.

It took more than 24 hours, after polling ended at 6 pm on Sunday, for the office of Punjab's CEO to release the final turnout figure. CEO S Karuna Raju said that out of the total 2,14,99,804 voters, 1,54,69,618 exercised their franchise.

There were 81,33,930 men voters and 73,35,406 women voters while 282 were transgenders. Polled EVMS have been moved to the 117 strong rooms at 66 locations in the state. As per the Election Commission's guidelines, a three-tier security has been deployed and security forces are keeping strict vigil round the clock, Raju said.

Among 117 assembly constituencies, Gidderbaha in Muktsar district recorded the highest voter turnout at 84.93 per cent followed by Talwandi Sabo at 83.70 per cent and Sardulgarh at 83.64 per cent. Amritsar West recorded the lowest percentage at 55.40 per cent, Ludhiana South at 59.04 per cent and Amritsar Central at 59.19 per cent.

Wind blowing in favour of BJP has dashed opposition hopes: Dinesh Sharma

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday said the BJP is going to break all its previous victory records in the ongoing assembly polls in the state. "Today, the wind is blowing in support of the BJP. Many veterans of rival political parties will have their poll deposits forfeited. The opposition which was planning to cross the electoral river on the plank of casteism and communal polarisation has been washed away," Sharma said at an election meeting here.

The wind blowing in favour of the BJP has dashed the hopes of the opposition, he said. "The BJP government gave facilities to the people, while governments of the opposition parties gave the pain of loot, murder, dacoity, riots and crimes against women. In the past five years, there were no riots in the state," Sharma said.

He added that during the previous governments, "people were forced to undertake exodus" in western Uttar Pradesh, while under the BJP government, action has been initiated against criminals, and the mafia has fled the state. Lucknow will vote on February 23.

UP polls no ordinary elections, fight between development and goonda raj: Smriti Irani

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Monday said that the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls was no ordinary elections and it was a fight between values and goonda raj'. Addressing a rally in support of party candidate Harshvardhan Bajpai, she attacked Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, saying, We have seen how a chief of a party was pushed on stage by his own son.

Akhilesh Yadav was seen in a video purportedly pushing his father Mulayam Singh Yadav on a stage during a power struggle within the party before the 2017 assembly elections. See the difference in values. On one side, senior SP leaders are pushed from stage and on the other, BJP's Harshvardhan Bajpai bows to his father, she said.

This Uttar Pradesh poll is no ordinary elections, its development versus goonda raj and security versus goonda raj, Irani said. She also stressed that the BJP government was all about ensuring law and order.

Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know history, Modi govt responded to all challenges posed by China: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the latter’s knowledge about history with regard to Indo-China relations. Shah also accused Gandhi of breaking protocols to meet a Chinese delegation.

“Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know the history of this country. He doesn’t know what happened in 1962 and because of whom. The Narendra Modi government has given strong reply to every challenge posed by China,” Shah said in an interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.