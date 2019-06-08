Marathwada water grid blueprint being prepared: Devendra Fadnavis

Marathwada, comprising eight districts including Aurangabad, has traditionally been a low-rainfall area and the grid project aims to create an integrated piped network to supply water for drinking, industrial and agricultural purposes all through the year.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on June 8 said his government was preparing a blueprint of the Marathwada Water Grid Project to mitigate drought woes in the region.
Fadnavis, speaking after visiting a fodder camp in Lasur near here, said the Centre had given Rs 4,700 crore for drought-relief works.