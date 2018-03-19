App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 19, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Mamata Banerjee-K Chandrashekar Rao meet in Kolkata, discuss 'third front' ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The Trinamool Congress chief greeted KCR with a bouquet of flowers and discussed ways to unite the regional parties to take on the BJP ahead of the 2019 elections.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday afternoon to discuss his idea of forming a ‘third front’ devoid of the BJP and Congress for the 2019 General Elections.

The Trinamool Congress chief greeted KCR with a bouquet of flowers and discussed ways to unite the regional parties to take on the BJP ahead of the 2019 elections.

KCR was also expected to discuss the strategy the two parties will adopt on the no-confidence motion being moved by the Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress against the NDA government in the Lok Sabha.

The meeting took place at the state secretariat, ‘Nabanna’ and those in attendance are TRS MPs AP Jithender Reddy, K Keshava Rao and Telangana chief adviser Rajiv Sharma.

Read More

tags #BJP #Congress #India #K Chandrashekar Rao #Kolkata #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #Telangana Chief Minister #west bengal

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC