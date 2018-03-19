Mamata Banerjee-K Chandrashekar Rao meet in Kolkata, discuss 'third front' ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday afternoon to discuss his idea of forming a ‘third front’ devoid of the BJP and Congress for the 2019 General Elections.

The Trinamool Congress chief greeted KCR with a bouquet of flowers and discussed ways to unite the regional parties to take on the BJP ahead of the 2019 elections.

KCR was also expected to discuss the strategy the two parties will adopt on the no-confidence motion being moved by the Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress against the NDA government in the Lok Sabha.

The meeting took place at the state secretariat, ‘Nabanna’ and those in attendance are TRS MPs AP Jithender Reddy, K Keshava Rao and Telangana chief adviser Rajiv Sharma.