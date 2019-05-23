Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: YSRC ahead in 143 seats in AP assembly polls, TDP leads in 25

The Opposition YSR Congress seems to be heading for a landslide victory with the party leading in 142 seats, leaving the ruling TDP way behind in the assembly elections, according to the latest trends.

Of the data available for 173 seats of the total 175, the Telugu Desam Party is leading in 29 seats with Pawan Kumar's Jan Kalyan in two.

TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSR Congress chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy are leading over the respective rival candidates.

Naidu initially trailed by 67 votes but bounced back to secure a lead over his nearest YSRC rival.