HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 10:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hope Gautam Gambhir meets people on dusty roads, not cheat them by using duplicate: AAP

"Gambhir was cheating (the) public (by) using his duplicate to campaign in (the) hot afternoon while he was sitting in an air-conditioned car. The public will forgive him if he himself meets people on dusty and sunny roads of Delhi."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Gautam Gambhir
The AAP on May 25 took a dig at newly-elected East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, saying he should meet the people on the dusty roads and not "cheat them" by sending his duplicate as he did during the campaigning period.

In a statement, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "We offer our best wishes to all seven BJP MPs and expect them to work on Delhi Police, DDA (Delhi Development Authority) and MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi). All of these departments are directly under their central government and a lot needs to be done in them."

"Gambhir was cheating (the) public (by) using his duplicate to campaign in (the) hot afternoon while he was sitting in an air-conditioned car. The public will forgive him if he himself meets people on dusty and sunny roads of Delhi."

During campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had alleged Gambhir was using a "duplicate" to campaign for him in order to avoid the heat.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader had shared pictures of the alleged impersonator on Twitter, claiming the man was actually a Congress leader.

BJP's Gambhir won the East Delhi seat, beating nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely from the Congress by a margin of over 3.91 lakh votes. The AAP's candidate Atishi Marlena stood third.

Ahead of the polls, the AAP had accused Gambhir of distributing "obscene and derogatory" pamphlets about Marlena, an Oxford University alumnus.

The former cricketer-turned politician had retorted saying, "I do not have any words for him (Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal) if he can level such allegation just to win a seat. You can lose an election and move ahead but how can one face himself after losing his conscience."

First Published on May 25, 2019 10:25 pm

