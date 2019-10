Himachal bypolls: BJP leading in Dharamshala

The BJP is leading on one of the two seats of Himachal Pradesh where by-election was held, a state election official said.

After first round of counting, Vishal Nehriya of the BJP is leading with 1,187 votes against his nearest rival Vijay Inder Karan of the Congress in Dharamshala.

The trend is being awaited for Pachhad seat.

Counting began on both the assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday where voting took place on Monday, the officials added.

