App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 155
INC+ : 98

Need 47 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 38

Need 8 more seats to win

INC : 33

Need 13 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 09:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Himachal bypolls: BJP leading in Dharamshala

After first round of counting, Vishal Nehriya of the BJP is leading with 1,187 votes against his nearest rival Vijay Inder Karan of the Congress in Dharamshala.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The BJP is leading on one of the two seats of Himachal Pradesh where by-election was held, a state election official said.

After first round of counting, Vishal Nehriya of the BJP is leading with 1,187 votes against his nearest rival Vijay Inder Karan of the Congress in Dharamshala.

The trend is being awaited for Pachhad seat.

Close
Counting began on both the assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday where voting took place on Monday, the officials added.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 09:34 am

tags #BJP #dharamshala #Himachal bypolls #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.