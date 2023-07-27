Govt taking decisions in interest of farmers for 9 years, will not allow them to suffer: PM Modi in Sikar

The Centre has taken decisions in the interest of farmers for nine years and created arrangements from seed to market for them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday and dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to the nation.

Addressing a rally in this Rajasthan town, he described the Kendras as one-stop centres for farmers that would pave the way for their prosperity.

India, he said, could only develop when its villages do and his government was working to provide in villages every facility that is available in cities.

"Our government will not allow farmers to suffer due to the price of urea," Modi said.

Farmers in India, he elaborated, get a sack of urea for Rs 266. This is available in Pakistan for about Rs 800, for Rs 720 in Bangladesh and Rs 2,100 in China.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was supposed to attend the programme but could not due to problems in his feet, he said.

"He has been ill for a few days. I pray for his good health," the prime minister said about the Congress leader.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot alleged that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had cancelled his speech at the Sikar event. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), however, said it was informed by Gehlot's office that he will not be able to attend the programme. It also said he was "most welcome" to join the programme.

Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Sikar on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The prime minister said at the rally that creating modern infrastructure in Rajasthan is a government's priority.