App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 01:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fresh plea in Delhi HC alleges hate speech by Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid & BJP leaders

The plea has sought registration of cases against those making hate speeches and setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to assess property damage in last month's riots in northeast Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Sonia Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi

A fresh plea was filed in the Delhi High Court today alleging that hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Salman Khurshid and BJP's Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra.

The plea has sought registration of cases against those making hate speeches and setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to assess property damage in last month's riots in northeast Delhi.

The petition also sought attachment of properties of people involved in making hate speeches and selling them to compensate victims of the communal violence in the national capital.

Close
The matter is likely to be heard on Thursday.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 01:31 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #India #Politics #Salman Khurshid #Sonia Gandhi

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.