    Delhi BJP alleges MCC violation by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    The alleged MCC violation took place at an event attended by Kejriwal in the Constitution Club.

    PTI
    December 02, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Delhi BJP on Friday alleged a Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here and lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission.

    A case should be registered against Kejriwal for violating MCC, Ashish Sood, Delhi BJP's election campaign committee convener, said.

    "The Delhi Chief Minister openly violated the Model Code of Conduct in the programme. He organised the programme without any permission, for distributing cheques from foreign NGOs in the Constitution Club," Sood said.

    Sood also demanded action against the concerned district magistrate for not taking action to stop the programme for MCC violation.

    Kejriwal was present in the programme in which cheques were distributed to Yoga instructors as honorarium.

    He said at the event that free yoga classes in the city will continue irrespective of the availability of funds for the scheme.

    "Stopping yoga (classes) is a sin, the rest of the politics can go on," Kejriwal said in his address after felicitating yoga instructors at the event.

    The AAP dispensation had alleged last month that the Delhi LG did not allow an extension of the "Dilli Ki Yogshala" programme after October 31, a charge denied by LG office sources claiming till date no file related to the extension of the scheme was sent to it by Chief Minister's Office.

     
    PTI
