Pritam Munde, a BJP MP, has stated that any woman's complaint should be taken seriously."I, not as a member of Parliament, but as a woman say that if such a complaint comes from any woman, then its cognisance should be taken. It should be verified." After verification, authorities should decide whether it is proper or improper, she said. "If cognisance is not taken, then it is not welcomed in democracy," the Lok Sabha member from Beed said.