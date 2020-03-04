App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 12:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress slams BJP govt in Gujarat over infant deaths

These deaths were reported from sick newborn care units set up in almost all districts of the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Congress on Wednesday held the government in Gujarat responsible for the death of over 15,000 infants during treatment at newborn care units across the state in the last two years.

Responding to a set of questions raised by Congress MLAs in the Gujarat Assembly on March 3, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who also handles the Health portfolio, said that out of the 1.06 lakh infants admitted to such units during 2018 and 2019 across the state, 15,013 babies died during treatment.

These deaths were reported from sick newborn care units set up in almost all districts of the state.

On Wednesday, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala held the BJP government responsible for these deaths.

"15,013 infants died. Everyday 20 infants are dying. The maximum number of infant deaths -4322- in Ahmedabad. This is Amit Shah's parliamentary constituency," he said in a tweet.

"Will the cries of babies be heard? Will anyone raise questions? Will the TV media show courage?" Surjewala asked.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 11:55 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Gujarat #Nitin Patel #Politics #Randeep Surjewala

