App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 08:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress joining hands with Naxals to oust PM Modi: BJP

"Congress party has joined hands with Naxalites to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership,” Rao told reporters here at a press conference.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Friday accused the Congress of joining hands with the Naxals to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Congress party has joined hands with Naxalites to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership,” Rao told reporters here at a press conference.

In his poll rallies, Modi has also accused the Congress of backing 'urban Maoists'.

Rao also claimed that Congress has promised Scheduled Caste (SC) status to the Christians in its election manifesto for Telangana.

"The promise made in the election manifesto is an open challenge to Indian Constitution. It has pointed fingers on the country's entire system," he said.

Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 #Congress #India #Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 #Mizoram Assembly Polls 2018 #naxal #Politics #Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018 #Telangana Assembly Polls 2018

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.