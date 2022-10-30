English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Cong will bring back old pension scheme in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

    In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said it is the Congress' firm promise ,"fixed jobs for contractual workers, bringing back the old pension scheme and timely promotions".

    PTI
    October 30, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST
    The Enforcement Directorate will record the statement of the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)

    The Enforcement Directorate will record the statement of the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)

    The Congress will provide fixed jobs for contractual workers, bring back the old pension scheme (OPS) and ensure timely promotions if it comes to power in Gujarat, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday.

    In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said it is the Congress' firm promise ,"fixed jobs for contractual workers, bringing back the old pension scheme and timely promotions".

    "Implemented it in Rajasthan, now employees will get their due as soon as Congress government is formed in Gujarat," Gandhi said using the hashtag 'Congress degi pakki naukri'.

    The Assembly elections in the state are expected to be announced soon.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Inc #India #pension scheme #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 02:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.