you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 08:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP will function as strong opposition: Ashish Shelar

A meeting of party MLAs and senior leaders was held here in the evening.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP said that it would function as a strong opposition in the Assembly.

A meeting of party MLAs and senior leaders was held here in the evening.

Speaking to reporters later, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said, "In the meeting, the party decided to function as a strong opposition in the assembly. We wish good luck to the parties which are forming government.

"The BJP will try to protect the interest of common man," Shelar added.

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 08:32 am

tags #Ashish Shelar #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

