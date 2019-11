BJP will function as strong opposition: Ashish Shelar

The BJP said that it would function as a strong opposition in the Assembly.

A meeting of party MLAs and senior leaders was held here in the evening.

https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/india/maharashtra-government-formation-live-updates-floor-test-ncp-shiv-sena-congress-sharad-pawar-uddhav-thackeray-oath-taking-4676701.html

Speaking to reporters later, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said, "In the meeting, the party decided to function as a strong opposition in the assembly. We wish good luck to the parties which are forming government.

"The BJP will try to protect the interest of common man," Shelar added. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.