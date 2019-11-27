App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP manifesto in Jharkhand promises job for every BPL family

The saffron party also pledged to provide financial assistance to high school students hailing from backward and poor families.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday released the party's manifesto for Jharkhand elections, promising job for at least one member of every below-poverty-line (BPL) family in the state, if re-elected to power.

The saffron party also pledged to provide financial assistance to high school students hailing from backward and poor families.

Every student of Classes 9 and 10 will receive Rs 2,200 and that of Classes 11 and 12 Rs 7,500 as scholarships, Prasad said, releasing the manifesto here.

Close

The party resolved to create job opportunities for local youth, if it forms government in the state again.

It assured a loan of up to Rs 5 lakh for tribal women running self-help groups.

Assembly polls will be held in Jharkhand in five phases, beginning November 30.

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 12:25 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #BPL #India #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #job #Politics

