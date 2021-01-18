BJP labels Trinamool Congress ‘vaccine thief’ as two ruling party MLAs get jabs

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari label former party TMC "tika chor"

Trinamool Congress turncoat Suvendu Adhikari labelled West Bengal’s ruling party “tika chor” (vaccine thief) after two TMC leaders from Burdwan received COVID-19 shots that were meant for healthcare and frontline workers.

Lashing out at the Trinamool Congress over TMC MLAs Rabindranath Chatterjee and Subhash Mondal getting vaccinated out of turn, Adhikari wrote on Twitter: “‘Frontline healthcare worker’ or ‘frontline politician’? The kings of cut money @AITCofficial are leaving nothing behind! Instead of following the national policy of vaccinating healthcare workers first, #TikaChorTMC is stealing #CovidVaccines from those who need it the most.”

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya also attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the issue and tweeted: “First, they stole ration meant for the poor, then they stole money meant for post-Amphan reconstruction, now they are snatching away priority COVID vaccines sent by Modi government for frontline health workers! Only Pishi’s party has this rare distinction.”

Meanwhile, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said: “The vaccines sent by the Central government are for healthcare staffers, police personnel and other frontline workers who are serving the society in the pandemic situation. Nearly 3.5 crore vials were dispatched by the Centre across the country. These doses are not meant for political leaders.”

TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee has responded to the jibes saying: “It is election time. The BJP’s only agenda is to carry out personal attacks. It is the Centre that is not adequately supplying COVID vaccines to West Bengal. It is keeping control over the supplies. If needed, the state government will bear the cost of administering the vaccine to every person in the state.”

With PTI inputs.