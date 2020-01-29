Badminton star Saina Nehwal likely to join BJP today

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 29, reports suggest.

The 29-year-old has won over 24 international titles, including 11 Superseries. She had also won the bronze medal in the women’s singles badminton competition at the 2012 London Olympics.

Nehwal, a former world number 1, was conferred with the Padma Bhushan — India's third highest civilian award — in 2016. She had previously won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award — the nation's top two sporting honours.

She is currently ranked 9th in the women's singles category, according to the BWF World Rankings.