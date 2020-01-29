App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Badminton star Saina Nehwal likely to join BJP today

The 29-year-old has won over 24 international titles, including 11 Superseries

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 29, reports suggest.

The 29-year-old has won over 24 international titles, including 11 Superseries. She had also won the bronze medal in the women’s singles badminton competition at the 2012 London Olympics.

Nehwal, a former world number 1, was conferred with the Padma Bhushan — India's third highest civilian award — in 2016. She had previously won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award — the nation's top two sporting honours.

Close

She is currently ranked 9th in the women's singles category, according to the BWF World Rankings.

(This story will be updated when more details are available)

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 12:12 pm

tags #BJP #India #Politics #Saina Nehwal

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.