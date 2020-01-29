Badminton star Saina Nehwal likely to join BJP today

The 29-year-old has won over 24 international titles, including 11 Superseries
Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 29, reports suggest.
The 29-year-old has won over 24 international titles, including 11 Superseries. She had also won the bronze medal in the women’s singles badminton competition at the 2012 London Olympics.
Nehwal, a former world number 1, was conferred with the Padma Bhushan — India's third highest civilian award — in 2016. She had previously won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award — the nation's top two sporting honours.
She is currently ranked 9th in the women's singles category, according to the BWF World Rankings.(This story will be updated when more details are available)