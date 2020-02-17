App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arvind Kejriwal takes charge as Delhi Chief Minister

Other members of Kejriwal's cabinet Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai are scheduled to take charge later in the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Arvind Kejriwal today took charge as the Delhi  Chief Minister for the third time. Members of his Cabinet, including Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain, also took charge at the Delhi Secretariat.

The new cabinet is going to meet soon. Portfolios of the ministers are expected to be announced after the meeting.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 11:40 am

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi Chief Minister #India #Manish Sisodia #Politics #Satyendar Jain

