Amit Shah promises reservation to Pahari, Gujjar and Bakerwal communities in J&K

File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on October 4 promised reservation to Pahari, Gujjar and Bakerwal communities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a rally in Rajouri, Shah said, “After the abrogation of Article 370, the process for reservation has been cleared. Justice Sharma Commission has recommended reservation for Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari communities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi really wants to implement them. Once the administrative process culminates, Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari people will get the benefits.”

The rally witnessed huge participation of Pahari people from Poonch and Rajouri districts, who were anticipating the announcement of Scheduled Tribe status for their community, something that they have been demanding for four decades.

However, the Union home minister did not make any such announcement but assured the Pahari community will get its due rights.

Recommended by the NC government

The Paharis, along with six other communities, were recommended for Scheduled Tribe status by then Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference in 1989. Other communities got the status but not the Pahari community.

Shah told the people, “It’s Narendra Modi’s government and no one will dare to take away your rights. Earlier, the democracy in the UT was only about three families. After 2014, Narendra Modi has given rights to every section of the society.”

The Union home minister also praised the people of border districts for their valour, “When India is under threat, people from Pahari community, Gujjars and Bakerwals stand like a rock.”

He said that post abrogation of Article 370, Rs 56,000 crore outside investment has reached the UT that would ultimately provide employment to the youth.

Shah addressed the rally after paying obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. Political observers say with this announcement BJP has set its electoral arithmetic ahead of Assembly elections in the UT.