After bypoll losses, BJP chief Amit Shah meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

BJP president Amit Shah met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday for the first time since last week's bypoll losses in the state.

Shah asked Yogi Adityanath for reasons behind the party's defeat in the Kairana and Noorpur bypolls, according to an NDTV report.

The BJP leaders did not make any official comments on the discussions that took place during the meeting.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Tabassum Hasan won the Kairana bypoll, defeating BJP rival Mriganka Singh. In Noorpur, Naeemul Hasan from the Samajwadi Party (SP) emerged victorious.

The bypolls conducted last week were an indicator of opposition unity, possibly setting the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

This is the second recent setback for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier this year, BJP lost the parliamentary bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

Uttar Pradesh is the state with the largest number of seats in the Lok Sabha. With 80 seats, UP is crucial for a victory in the general elections.

After the defeat in the parliamentary bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, Shah set up a team to analyse possible causes for defeat, aiming to get a bigger mandate in the state in 2019.