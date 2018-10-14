2-day BJYM convention aims at rejuvenating youth strength ahead of Lok Sabha polls: BJP

A senior BJP leader Sunday said the upcoming two-day national convention of the BJP's youth wing in Hyderabad would help rejuvenate the party to clinch a mammoth victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The national convention under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Poonam Mahajan is scheduled to be held on the October 27 and 28 in Hyderabad, Telangana.

“The upcoming 'Atal Yuva Maha Adhiveshan' in Hyderabad will further strengthen the party at the grassroots level as booth and mandal-level workers are invited to it,” national media in-charge and 'Prabhari' (in-charge) BJYM, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Chahal told reporters here.

He said the BJP has set a target of "350 plus" seats in the general elections and the national convention would rejuvenate the youth strength of the party to clinch a mammoth victory in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.