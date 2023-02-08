English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    140 crore people of India are my ‘Suraksha Kavach’: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the trust of people in him was not born out of newspaper headlines.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 07:54 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 8 said the opposition members cannot breach the trust of people with their lies and 140 crore people are his ‘Suraksha Kavach’.

    “I have been working for the nation for 25 years and you (the opposition) cannot breach the trust of people with your lies. Your abuses and allegations have to go through crores of people first. Modi lives for 140 crore people and they are my Suraksha Kavach.”

    He said that the trust of people in him was not born out of newspaper headlines and not through television.

    “I have given every moment of my life for my people and for the glorious future of this nation. Abusing me all the time won’t help you,” said Narendra Modi.