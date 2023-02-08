140 crore people of India are my ‘Suraksha Kavach’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 8 said the opposition members cannot breach the trust of people with their lies and 140 crore people are his ‘Suraksha Kavach’.

“I have been working for the nation for 25 years and you (the opposition) cannot breach the trust of people with your lies. Your abuses and allegations have to go through crores of people first. Modi lives for 140 crore people and they are my Suraksha Kavach.”

He said that the trust of people in him was not born out of newspaper headlines and not through television.

“I have given every moment of my life for my people and for the glorious future of this nation. Abusing me all the time won’t help you,” said Narendra Modi.

Taking a swipe at some members in Lok Sabha, Narendra Modi said he thought election results will bring people from the opposition onto a stage, but it didn't happen.

“These people should thank ED (Enforcement Directorate). Because of ED, they all have come together.”

He also accused Congress of playing vote bank politics and ignoring the sufferings of the middle class.

“Every middle-class Indian dream of a home and wants their children to study medicine, and engineering. Our government has made everything possible,” said Narendra Modi.