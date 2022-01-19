MARKET NEWS

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Ruchira Sharma talks to Vinay Bharathwaj, co-founder and co-CEO, Stockal about why is now the right time to invest in US markets. Tune into the podcast to know more

January 19, 2022 / 08:43 PM IST

The resilience of US markets has proven itself time and again. US markets not only offer the benefit of diversification but allow investors to hedge their risks. Against the backdrop of the pandemic and the Rupee - $ Exchange Volatility, this could be the right time to take your investment portfolio global.

Ruchira Sharma talks to Vinay Bharathwaj, co-founder and co-CEO, Stockal about why is now the right time to invest in US markets. Tune into the podcast for more insights.
