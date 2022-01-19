The resilience of US markets has proven itself time and again. US markets not only offer the benefit of diversification but allow investors to hedge their risks. Against the backdrop of the pandemic and the Rupee - $ Exchange Volatility, this could be the right time to take your investment portfolio global.

Ruchira Sharma talks to Vinay Bharathwaj, co-founder and co-CEO, Stockal about why is now the right time to invest in US markets. Tune into the podcast for more insights.