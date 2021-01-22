The Market Podcast | Retail investors want the Budget 2021 to have stability in taxes: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

D-Street witnessed a historic moment when Sensex recorded a peak above 50,000 but the next big event which will be in focus is Budget 2021 and the large expectation from the Finance Minister is stability in taxes, Sunil Rohokale, MD & CEO, ASK Group said in The Market Podcast with Moneycontrol.

Retail investors are also looking for some tax exemption when it comes to real estate. Homebuyers should at least get Rs 5 lakh tax set-off if he is paying home loan interest, explains Rohokale.

A lot of retail investors joined D-Street in 2020 and what could put instill confidence among them would be a stable tax regime with respect to Long Term Capital Gains Tax and Short Term Capital Gains Tax as well as STT, said Rohokale.

He added that any tinkering with these taxes could create confusion. “We don’t expect FM to come up with a COVID cess or something of that kind, and State Tax,” added Rohokale.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

