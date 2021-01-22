MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
LIVE Now :Watch experts discuss FPOs as a powerful medium of agri marketing on Commodity Ki Paathshala with NCDEX.
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

The Market Podcast | Retail investors want the Budget 2021 to have stability in taxes: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

A lot of retail investors joined D-Street in 2020 and what could put instill confidence among them would be a stable tax regime with respect to Long Term Capital Gains Tax and Short Term Capital Gains Tax as well as STT, said Rohokale.

Kshitij Anand
January 22, 2021 / 05:31 PM IST

D-Street witnessed a historic moment when Sensex recorded a peak above 50,000 but the next big event which will be in focus is Budget 2021 and the large expectation from the Finance Minister is stability in taxes, Sunil Rohokale, MD & CEO, ASK Group said in The Market Podcast with Moneycontrol.

Retail investors are also looking for some tax exemption when it comes to real estate. Homebuyers should at least get Rs 5 lakh tax set-off if he is paying home loan interest, explains Rohokale.

A lot of retail investors joined D-Street in 2020 and what could put instill confidence among them would be a stable tax regime with respect to Long Term Capital Gains Tax and Short Term Capital Gains Tax as well as STT, said Rohokale.

He added that any tinkering with these taxes could create confusion. “We don’t expect FM to come up with a COVID cess or something of that kind, and State Tax,” added Rohokale.

Close

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Podcast #Sunil Rohokale #The Market podcast
first published: Jan 22, 2021 05:31 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.