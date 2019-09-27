The Market Podcast | FM's announcements a sentiment booster, but may not have dramatic effect on market

The market witnessed quite a bit of volatility this week (September 23-27), but ended on a positive note on Friday. Sentiments in the domestic market have improved, but the trade war between the US and China and global crude oil prices continue to weigh in on investors.

Despite Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman announcing a slew of measures to boost the economy, the market and the corporate sector, there seems to be little impact on investors'mood. Although FIIs pumped in some capital at the start of the week, the removed more by mid-week.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Editor Santosh Nair to find out how the markets fared this week and what investors could look forward to in the coming week.

