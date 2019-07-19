App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Downturn on D-Street on bearish sentiment, negative news flow

Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair reveals what is triggering bearish sentiments in the market and what has spooked investors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market ended the week (July 15-19) on a negative note as selling intensified with the Nifty and Sensex breaking key technical levels. Foreign portfolio investors are spooked over the government's decision to toughen its stance on tax surcharge, which further dragged the market.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair tells Jerome Anthony what is really triggering bearish sentiments and what should investors look forward in the coming week, given there's a possibility that volatility would continue with the earnings season setting in.

Tune in to The Market Podcast for more.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 07:01 pm

tags #business news #Podcast #stock markets #The Market podcast

