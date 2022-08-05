The Game Changers Summit 2022: Taking healthcare to tier 2 & tier 3 cities

In this podcast, Vineet Sukumar, MD & CEO of Vivriti Capital & Vivriti Asset Management talks about Vivriti's journey, objectives & the Game Changer Summit 2022. Ganesh Prasad, Founder, MD & CEO at GenWorks Health also talks about GenWorks' journey towards providing affordable healthcare and measures taken by GenWorks during the pandemic. Gaurav Agarwal, Managing Director, Innovation Imaging Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (IITPL) shares his insights on the company’s goals and mission, factors driving the cath lab market in India & growth in medical imaging.