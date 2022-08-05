English
    The Game Changers Summit 2022: Taking healthcare to tier 2 & tier 3 cities

    [Vivriti Presents The Game Changer Summit 2022 in Partnership With CNBCTV18]. This is a space where pathbreakers meet path makers and innovation can provide Inspiration. As part of the summit, Vivriti and CNBC TV18 bring to you series of podcasts, a celebration of impactful stories of innovation and entrepreneurship.

    August 05, 2022 / 05:02 PM IST

    In this podcast, Vineet Sukumar, MD & CEO of Vivriti Capital & Vivriti Asset Management talks about Vivriti's journey, objectives & the Game Changer Summit 2022. Ganesh Prasad, Founder, MD & CEO at GenWorks Health also talks about GenWorks' journey towards providing affordable healthcare and measures taken by GenWorks during the pandemic. Gaurav Agarwal, Managing Director, Innovation Imaging Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (IITPL) shares his insights on the company’s goals and mission, factors driving the cath lab market in India & growth in medical imaging.
    Aug 5, 2022 04:44 pm
