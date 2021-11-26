MARKET NEWS

English
“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

To understand how new and enhanced offerings for communication service provider will change the telecom landscape we have Mr. Saurabh Tewari, Director & Chief Technology Officer (Telecom), Dell Technologies, India and Mr. Manish Gupta, Senior Director & General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India

Moneycontrol News
November 26, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST

13.5 GB data is consumed by an Indian consumer every month, the highest in the world. As we get ready for 5G connectivity, Dell Technologies is creating open software solutions and services designed to cater to the unique requirements of the telecom industry powered with 5G technology for next gen connectivity.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #5G technology #Dell Technologies #Indian telecom industry #innovation #Manish Gupta #Podcast
first published: Nov 26, 2021 10:00 am

