English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Simply Save podcast | Why Edelweiss MF is launching a debt index fund?

Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, talks with Jash Kriplani of Moneycontrol to explain how mutual fund investors can approach her fund house’s latest offering

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 06:59 PM IST

Mutual funds are planning to launch debt funds, where investments will be managed passively, without any role played by a fund management team.

Fund houses have filed for either exchange traded products or debt index funds, to give this option to investors. Edelweiss Nifty PSU Bond Plus SDL Index Fund – 2026 (new fund offer from March 10, 2021-March 16, 2021), is also a fund being launched by Edelweiss Mutual Fund to give debt investors an alternative from regular debt funds.

In this Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jash Kriplani speaks with Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, to find out more about her fund house’s latest offering and how should investors approach this kind of a fund.

Tune in to the Simply Save podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Podcast #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast
first published: Mar 9, 2021 06:59 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.