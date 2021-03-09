Simply Save podcast | Why Edelweiss MF is launching a debt index fund?

Mutual funds are planning to launch debt funds, where investments will be managed passively, without any role played by a fund management team.

Fund houses have filed for either exchange traded products or debt index funds, to give this option to investors. Edelweiss Nifty PSU Bond Plus SDL Index Fund – 2026 (new fund offer from March 10, 2021-March 16, 2021), is also a fund being launched by Edelweiss Mutual Fund to give debt investors an alternative from regular debt funds.

In this Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jash Kriplani speaks with Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, to find out more about her fund house’s latest offering and how should investors approach this kind of a fund.