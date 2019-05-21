App
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 06:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | How to protect against the financial impact of a divorce

Moneycontrol Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania talks about how to manage finances while going through a divorce.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Separation is an unfortunate event and can be taxing mentally. While it takes an emotional toll on both partners, it is extremely important to ensure that you have a strong financial sustenance to fall back on.

In this episode of the Simply Save Podcast, Vaibhavi Khanwalkar gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania to know how one should manage their finances, including joint loans (if any), alimony and joint investments.

Tune in for more.
First Published on May 21, 2019 06:34 pm

