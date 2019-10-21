Setting Sail podcast | Marquee investors appreciate good Indian business, says UrbanClap’s Varun Khaitan

Diwali is around the corner and startups that provide home services are geared up to cater to requirements of Indian households, ranging from home services to personal care.

This business model is something that investors are bullish, or at least marquee investors of UrbanClap.

In this episode of the Setting Sail podcast, Moneycontrol's Special Correspondent Priyanka Sahay talks to Varun Khaitan, co-founder of UrbanClap, one of the country's leading home services providers, on what the company's expectations are during the festive season and the challenges of working in a gig economy.

