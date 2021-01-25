MARKET NEWS

Setting Sail podcast | Blume Ventures' Sajith Pai on the evolution of Indian startups, his Indus Valley model and more

Priyanka Sahay talks to Blume Ventures Director Sajith Pai to understand how the Indian startup ecosystem is progressing.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 05:54 PM IST

In his capacity as director, Blume Ventures, an early stage investment firm, Sajith Pai has a ringside view of the Indian startup ecosystem. He works closely with startup founders building and scaling startups and focuses on sectors such as ed-tech, HR-tech and B2B commerce among others. His recent 7,000 words article -- The Indus Valley Playbook, was applauded by one and all in the startup ecosystem for its stark data points iced with deep perspective on the Indian startup ecosystem.

Pai said even though several company models in India are 'copycats' of what has worked in other countries, he is sure that India will soon see several models that are unique to the country and its needs.

In the latest episode of the Setting Sail podcast hosted by Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay, Pai weighs in on several compelling subjects —on the comparison of Indian and Chinese markets, the rising startup valuations, the evolution of the Indian startup ecosystem and more.
Moneycontrol News
