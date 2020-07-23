Rajneeti podcast | Will Sachin Pilot fly the Scindia way in the Rajasthan political crisis?

The standoff between senior Congress leaders, Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, has been an open secret since 2018. Political Analyst Sharat Pradhan says that this tussle could have been easily avoided had the central Congress leadership stepped in.

This weakness within the state Congress could make way for the opposition BJP to take advantage of Rajasthan. The story of the state's political crisis could well turn out to be like Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP inducted senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia prompting the then CM Kamal Nath's resignation earlier this year.

In this Rajneeti podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari gets in conversation with Pradhan to understand the Rajasthan political crisis in detail.