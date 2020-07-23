App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajneeti podcast | Will Sachin Pilot fly the Scindia way in the Rajasthan political crisis?

In this Rajneeti podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari gets in conversation with Political Analyst Sharat Pradhan to understand the Rajasthan political crisis in detail.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The standoff between senior Congress leaders, Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, has been an open secret since 2018. Political Analyst Sharat Pradhan says that this tussle could have been easily avoided had the central Congress leadership stepped in.

This weakness within the state Congress could make way for the opposition BJP to take advantage of Rajasthan. The story of the state's political crisis could well turn out to be like Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP inducted senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia prompting the then CM Kamal Nath's resignation earlier this year.

Tune in for more.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #Podcast #Rajasthan political crisis #Rajneeti podcast

