App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2020 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On The Ball Podcast | Australian Open Preview: Djokovic starts as favourite, Serena targets record-equaling 24th Slam

In this episode of the On the Ball podcast, Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde speaks to Kayezad Adajania to preview the first Grand Slam of the calendar year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 52nd edition of the Australian Open starts on January 20 and once again it's the usual suspects in the Men's draw with the big 3 of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer starting the tournament as early favourites. In the Women's draw, Serena Williams is tipped to equal Margaret Court’s tally by winning her 24th Grand Slam title.

In this episode of the On the Ball podcast, Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde speaks to Kayezad E. Adajania to preview the first Grand Slam of the calendar year.

Adajania talks about all the major contenders for the title this year while also touching upon the threat that the bushfires in the state of Victoria carry for the tournament.

Close

He later speaks about the form that the major contenders have been in going into the tournament while naming his picks to lift the trophy.

related news

Tune into the podcast for more. 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 18, 2020 08:47 pm

tags #Australian Open #On The Ball #Podcast

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.