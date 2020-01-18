On The Ball Podcast | Australian Open Preview: Djokovic starts as favourite, Serena targets record-equaling 24th Slam

The 52nd edition of the Australian Open starts on January 20 and once again it's the usual suspects in the Men's draw with the big 3 of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer starting the tournament as early favourites. In the Women's draw, Serena Williams is tipped to equal Margaret Court’s tally by winning her 24th Grand Slam title.

In this episode of the On the Ball podcast, Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde speaks to Kayezad E. Adajania to preview the first Grand Slam of the calendar year.

Adajania talks about all the major contenders for the title this year while also touching upon the threat that the bushfires in the state of Victoria carry for the tournament.

He later speaks about the form that the major contenders have been in going into the tournament while naming his picks to lift the trophy.