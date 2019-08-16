On The Ball | EPL 2019/20 Gameweek 2 preview: Champions Man City go up against Tottenham

The English Premier League got off to an exciting start last week with champions Manchester City and runners-up Liverpool recording dominant wins.

City now host Tottenham Hotspur, in their first home game of the season, in a fixture which provides Pep Guardiola with the opportunity to exact revenge for last season’s heart-breaking Champions League exit.

In this episode of ‘On The Ball’ Moneycontrol’s Dustin Yarde and Pranav Nair preview Manchester City’s upcoming clash against Tottenham speaking about team form and what we could expect from this pulsating encounter.