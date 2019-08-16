App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 09:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On The Ball | EPL 2019/20 Gameweek 2 preview: Champions Man City go up against Tottenham

City now host Tottenham Hotspur in a fixture which provides Pep Guardiola with the opportunity to exact revenge for last season’s heart-breaking Champions League exit.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The English Premier League got off to an exciting start last week with champions Manchester City and runners-up Liverpool recording dominant wins.

City now host Tottenham Hotspur, in their first home game of the season, in a fixture which provides Pep Guardiola with the opportunity to exact revenge for last season’s heart-breaking Champions League exit.

In this episode of ‘On The Ball’ Moneycontrol’s Dustin Yarde and Pranav Nair preview Manchester City’s upcoming clash against Tottenham speaking about team form and what we could expect from this pulsating encounter.

They also dissect about the other big games to watch out for this weekend such as Southampton vs Liverpool, Chelsea vs Leicester City, Wolves vs Manchester United and Arsenal vs Burnley.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 09:59 pm

tags #English Premier League #EPL #Podcast #Sports

